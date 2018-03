Posted: Mar 05, 2018 3:01 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2018 3:01 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Union Public Schools are putting a bond measure before voters on Wednesday. The bond sums out to just over $2.5 million to provide funds for school improvement and other projects.

For more information you can contact the Nowata County Election Board at (918) 273-0710.

A sample ballot is avaibable here.