Posted: Mar 05, 2018 3:50 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2018 3:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

Youth turkey hunters have a special opportunity to apply for a turkey hunt that will take place on private lands in April.

This year, 15 hunters will be selected to participate in this private lands youth turkey hunt. To be eligible, youths must have completed their hunter education requirements prior to applying and must be 12-17 years old at the time of the scheduled hunt. Food and overnight accommodations will be provided by the Noble Research Institute for selected participants. Co-sponsors of the youth hunt include the Oklahoma Wildlife Management Association and National Wild Turkey Federation.

Applications are at www.wildlifedepartment.com and wild turkeys taken by selected youth hunters will count toward the hunter’s statewide season limit.

Successful applicants will receive a notification letter that includes specific information about their hunt. Youth participants will be required to buy appropriate license(s) prior to the hunt.