Posted: Mar 05, 2018 3:56 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2018 3:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Commission on School Security, formed in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy, will reformulate after commission members gathered at the Oklahoma City National Memorial to review the commission’s recommendations to enhance security at Oklahoma schools.

Created by Lt. Governor Todd Lamb, the OCSS was a non-partisan commission of 22 members representing a variety of fields including criminal investigation, education, engineering, mental health and public safety. After completing a thorough study of school security issues, the committee presented recommendations to the Oklahoma Legislature on March 5, 2013 which included:

Formation of the Oklahoma School Security Institute

Establish a Mental Health First Aid Training Program

Amend state law to consolidate and require school safety drills

Require the reporting of firearms found on school property to local law enforcement

Establish a school security tip line

The OCSS agreed to reformulate the commission and continue with additional meetings to discuss, and potentially, facilitate the latest in school security best practices.

The tip line is operated 24/7 by the Oklahoma Information Fusion Center and all information provided can be made anonymously and confidentially through www.tipline.ok.gov or by calling (405) 810-1158 or 1-(855) 337-8300. Last year 60 tips were reported.