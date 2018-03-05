Posted: Mar 05, 2018 7:10 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2018 7:10 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Board of Education met on Monday evening for their monthly meeting, where the first item of business was to elect new leaders. David Chancellor was elected School Board President, Holly Lewis was elected School Board Vice-President, and David Cleveland was elected School Board Clerk.

Superintendent Vince Vincent gave a presentation on updates regarding the 1:1 Technology Initiative, which he says is will be a good starting point to introduce the technology. Vincent says that there will be a learning curve, as with most schools, and DPS is prepared to make adjustments as issues arise.

The board also approved a big for a district-wide LED light conversion project, which Vincent says could save enough money per year for a whole teacher's salary.

All other items were approved, including the hiring of Sharon Beam and Olivia Chronister, and the resignation of Brenda Hollenbeck, Julie Magana, Ramona Rowland and Ellie Sanborn. The Dewey Board of Education will meet again the first Monday of April.