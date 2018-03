Posted: Mar 05, 2018 7:13 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2018 7:13 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey city Council met for their first meeting of the month to receive a presentation from Hood and Associates CPA's of the Fiscal year 2016-2017 Audit.

The council then approved that audit, and then approved a lease agreement between the city and Community Action Resource & Development.

All other items in the meeting were approved.