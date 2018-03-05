Posted: Mar 05, 2018 7:52 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2018 7:52 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville and Washington County Emergency Management council received a departmental overview at a special meeting on Monday night.

WCEM Director Kary Cox presented a summary of activities to the council. Cox said that the city and county emergency management plans have been completed. Cox also informed the council that continued work is being done in regards to sirens and mass notification systems.

Deputy Director Melissa Lindgren gave a summary of grant activities. Lindgren said that many citizens have taken advantage of getting rebates for building storm shelters. Lindgren also showed gratitude to Phillips 66 for providing a $15,000 grant to help update the county’s command trailer.

Dispatch updates were provided by Lieutenant Kevin Ickleberry who informed the council that the volume of law enforcement calls has increased by nearly 6,000 calls per year since 2012.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap wondered if the dispatch was properly staffed to handle this volume. Ickleberry was honest with his answer.

Dunlap said he was willing to work law with enforcement and other agencies in order to find a solution.

All presentations at this meeting were received.