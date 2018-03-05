Posted: Mar 05, 2018 8:20 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2018 8:25 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council met for a brief meeting to approve a change order on Monday night.

The change order was for the public safety complex which consists of the police and fire stations on Johnstone Avenue. This complex was approved as a part of the 2012 general obligation bond project.

In May of 2017 the city was alerted that both buildings were experiencing problems with high humidity levels. City Engineer Micah Siemers laid out the extent of the issue.

Siemers went on to say that the city does not feel it is responsible for the issue. The original constructers Dewberry Architects will replace an exhaust fan in the police building that will cost $3,224. Lee and Browne, another construction company involved, will pay $16,300 to replace a rooftop ventilation unit at the fire station.

Siemers says he is skeptical that these changes will resolve the problem. He went on to say that if the humidity persists in the spring and summer month’s further investigation and more possible modifications may be needed.

Also covered in the agenda was an awarding of a bid to B&K equipment for two new commercial front deck mowers. Councilman Jim Curd says bid was nearly $8,000 under budget.

Interim City Manager Mike Bailey spoke at the end of the meeting encouraging Bartlesville citizens to cast a vote in Wednesday’s bond election.

All agenda items and consent docket items in this meeting were approved.