Posted: Mar 06, 2018 6:42 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2018 6:42 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The 11 year-old boy who was the subject of an overnight search by Bartlesville and Washington County authorities has been found. Police Captain Jay Hastings reports an Oklahoma Highway Patrol helicopter spotted Kyson Wayne Bosman at about 5:30 Tuesday morning near the Caney river on the East side of Oakpark. He was checked out by paramedics and taken to Jane Phillips Medical Center as a precaution due to the exposure to cold weather.

Kyson had fallen 15 feet down an embankment and got his shoes stuck, as well as the braces he wears on his legs.