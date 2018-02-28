News
Posted: Mar 06, 2018 10:47 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2018 10:52 AM
State Supreme Court Orders Ludlow's Release
Charlie Taraboletti
The Oklahoma State Supreme Court has ordered the release of Randa Ludlow from the Washington County Jail.
Ludlow was originally arrested in November and brought in front of District Judge Curtis DeLapp. He found her in contempt of court and ordered her to serve six months flat time in the Washington County jail. She was back in front of the court four days later. The rest of the jail time was held in abeyance. Judge DeLapp allowed Ludlow to pay a fine and ordered her back in court.
Ludlow was back in court January 9th on a new charge and Judge DeLapp ordered her to finish the remaining 5 months and 27 days of her original contempt sentence.
Ludlow took her case to the state supreme court.
A Supreme Court referee ruled against the contempt charge and ordered Ludlow to be released from custody. We have a copy of that order.
