Posted: Mar 06, 2018 12:00 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2018 12:00 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville High opened played in the 2018 season with a 10-0 loss to Sapulpa.

The Chieftains buried Bartlesville from the start as some sloppy play from the Bruins put Sapulpa up 4-0 after two innings. Sapulpa would add one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and three in the fifth to make their lead 10-0.

Jacob Hall would tally Bartlesville’s lone hit.

Noah Yearout would got the start and pitched four innings. Grant would come on to pitch two innings of relief after that.

The Bruins will need to regroup before taking Sapulpa again at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening.