Posted: Mar 06, 2018 12:32 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2018 12:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

The old police building is set to be demolished.

Located on Hensley Blvd., the old building is not being used Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers, says the building is to be destroyed, with the Engineering Department likely to advertise for bids on the project soon.

According to Chief Communications Officer, Kelli Williams, the plan is to construct a parking lot.