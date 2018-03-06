Posted: Mar 06, 2018 12:44 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2018 12:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Marry Martha Outreach Center's Shamrock The 'Ville 5K and Couch race will be taking the streets on Saturday morning as participants will gather in Downtown Bartlesville. This race is a St. Patrick's Day celebration where you can compete in a 5K race, a 1 mile Fun Run, or a couch race, and have a chance to win prizes.

Founder Jami Wood says that these races help Mary Martha Outreach by funding in three ways.

Packet Pick-up will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at 115 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd.

The 5k and Fun Run will start at 9 a.m. Awards will take place when the 5k is completed.

For more information, visit their website or their Facebook page.