Posted: Mar 06, 2018 1:49 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2018 1:49 PM

Max Gross

A California man who nearly caused a collision with an off-duty police officer found himself behind bars earlier this week. Donte Ishem stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a multitude of charges including driving under the influence, transporting an open container and reckless driving.

According to affidavit, Ishem nearly ran into the witness, an off-duty Nowata County deputy, in the parking lot of a Bartlesville convenience store. Ishem sped off in his vehicle with no exterior lights and began driving erratically in traffic. Ishem disobeyed stop lights and signs and also had his vehicle travel left of the center line.

Ishem then pulled into another convenience store and jumped out of his vehicle. Ishem had beer in his hand and he threw it way before yelling at the witness. The witness showed Ishem his badge and ordered him to stay on the ground until Bartlesville Police officers arrived a few minutes later.

Ishem was very confrontational with the officers as he tried on multiple attempts to kick out the patrol car window after being detained. He refused to take any field sobriety tests.

Ishem’s bond was set at $7,500 and his next court date is set for March 16.