Posted: Mar 06, 2018 2:04 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2018 2:52 PM

Max Gross

High winds have caused multiples fires West of Bartlesville.

According to Washington County Emergency Management, state highway 123 has fires on both sides of the highway near the Hughes Ranch off County Road 2075. Seven departments are on scene trying to put out that fire. WCEM has confirmed that Highway 123 near Onion Prarie Road has been closed.

A trailer home on the Hughes Ranch has burned down. At this time no animals or people have been injured.

A separate fire is burning on State highway 60 near the Osage Hills State Park that has shut down the highway according to listener reports. All crew not working on 123 have been dispatched to this fire.

Please avoid these areas.

Tune to KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 for more information.