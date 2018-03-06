Posted: Mar 06, 2018 8:04 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2018 8:06 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville voters said yes to four bond question on Tuesday.

Question one will incur bond debt for 1.995 million dollars to provide, operate, and maintain city equipment such as fire trucks and buy software to be used by the police department. 79.46 percent of voters said yes 3,288 to 850 no.

Question two will incur 8.260 million dollars of bond debt to construct, expand, repair, improve, and renovate city parks. 66.09 percent of voters said yes 2,730 to 1,401.

Question three will incur 5.12 million dollars in bond debt to build, reconstruct, repair, and improve city streets and provide lighting, sidewalks and bike paths in Bartlesville and landscaping in the downtown business district.

Question four will incur 1,125 million dollars to construct, improve, and equip storm drainage facilities.

Co-Chair of the bond committee, David King says he is thankful for the support voters showed in Tuesday's vote.

While all of the questions met the required 60 percent yes vote to pass, King commented on the varying percentages. He says streets, sewers, and equipment aren't really controversial.

Interim City Manager Mike Bailey says he spoke with City Manager Ed Gordon as soon as all the numbers were in.