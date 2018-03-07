Posted: Mar 07, 2018 5:53 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2018 5:53 AM

Bill Lynch

Many fire crew continue to fight large fires throughout Northeast Oklahoma into Wednesday following very heavy winds Tuesday. Fires along in Washington County along Highway 123 at CR 2075 and Hughes Ranch created issues Tuesday and Emergency Officials were forced to close HWY 123 after the fires jumped the roadway. In Osage County crews were still battling a large fire at Osage Hills State Park into Wednesday Morning. Due to the adverse terrain the fire created many challenges for trucks and crews.

Even further South crews battled fires which started East of Wynona and stretched East until it was stopped along County Road 2240, a fire which spanned approximately 10miles. The high winds Tuesday, the fires required aerial assistance from Blackhawk and Skycrane Helicopters. With 50mph wind gusts the fires were tracked moving across Osage County at approximately 300ft per minute.