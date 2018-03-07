Posted: Mar 07, 2018 9:44 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2018 9:44 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Community Foundation will honor the Curd and Saddoris families as part of its 11th-annual Legacy Hall of Fame Gala in May. The foundation has honored two families who have made a long-term impact on the city each year.

The Curd and Saddoris families will join the Kane, Johnstone, May, Gorman, Doenges, Adams, Sears, Hughes, Price, Foster, Silas, Vasudevan, Garrison, Roll, Colaw, Halkiades, Bowerman, Haskell, and Ambler families as honorees.

The foundation will honor the Curd and Saddoris families during the gala May 19th at the Hilton Garden Inn. The foundation will debut videos telling each family's story of making an impact on the community.