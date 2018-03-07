Posted: Mar 07, 2018 1:54 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2018 1:57 PM

Max Gross

According to multiple listener reports a fire has started near Wann in the northern part of Washington County. The fire is near the intersection of North 4000 Road and West 100 Road close to the Kansas-Oklahoma border.

It is believed to be a controlled burn that has gotten out of hand due to high winds. At this time the fire has not caused any road closures but you are asked to please be cautious if traveling near this area.

The Tyro Fire Department is on the scene trying to combat the fire.