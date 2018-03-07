Posted: Mar 07, 2018 3:45 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2018 3:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Porter man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility on a number of charges.

Gary Lee Poindexter Jr. was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer, and paraphernalia. According to an affidavit, Poindexter was driving a vehicle without a working turn signal, and as an officer began to turn to make a stop, he accelerated and attempted to get away. An officer followed into a parking lot and witnessed a male running away.

The officer pursued and yelled for him to stop. When he didn't, the officer yelled “Police Stop, or you will be Tazed” and the he looked back at the officer before tripped over a curb, falling, and breaking a phone in his hand.

Poindexter was placed in handcuffs and searched, where officers found both methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as a syringe. Officers then found out Poindexter had four outstanding warrants in Washington County.

A bond of $25,000 was set along with Poindexter's next court date. He will appear next on April 6.