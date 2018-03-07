Posted: Mar 07, 2018 4:49 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2018 3:49 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police have closed the west side of the Truity parking garage at Johnstone and Sixth Street. Police Captain Jay Hastings says police and fire responded at 4:29 Wednesday afternon to a call of a man falling or jumping from the parking garage. The man was transported to Jane Phillips Hospital in unknown condition. The alley way is closed on the west side of the parking garage as Police Investigate the incident.