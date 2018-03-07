Posted: Mar 07, 2018 5:07 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2018 5:07 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville Man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning for Driving Under The Influence.

According to an affidavit, Andrew George Ruddick was traveling northbound on Highway 75 when an officer pulled over his vehicle. As the officer spoke with Ruddick, it was noticed that his response was slower than normal and his speech was slurred.

After several field tests, Ruddick was taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Bond was set at $10,000 and his next court appearance was set for April 6.