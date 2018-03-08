Posted: Mar 08, 2018 7:00 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2018 7:00 AM

A 20-member volunteer committee of community representatives and education advocates met Wednesday night to begin preparing for a possible school suspension beginning April 2nd.

One of the concerns of the group is to make sure that students are provided with meals normally furnished during school, and that any child not able to stay at home is provided a safe environment with supervised activities.

The meeting of the Bartlesville Communitywide Steering Committee was held just hours after an announcement by the Oklahoma Education Association that teachers state-wide would walk out on April 2nd unless the state legislature comes up with and passes a meaningful revenue plan. That plan would have to include substantial teacher raises and improved funding for public education.

Founder of Public Education Advocates for Kids (PEAK), Dan Droege says he hopes a suspension of school and a teacher walkout never happens.

The Steering Committee discussed a plan Wednesday night to provide both breakfast and lunches to students at school sites if a shutdown occurs. The details of the food plan will be announced in adequate time for parents to prepare.

In addition, several local churches have stepped forward with offers of help, including supervising children’s activities, providing facilities and furnishing volunteers, in the event of a shutdown.

The committee also heard offers of assistance, including volunteer help, from a representative of the leadership team of Bartlesville High School students that led the recent 22-minute student walkout.

Arrangements are being made with the Bartlesville Community Foundation so residents will be able to offer financial aid for both child needs and teacher support. Specifics on the arrangement, including online giving, will be announced shortly.

Several Steering Committee members will travel to Oklahoma City next week to meet with the leadership of the OEA to discuss how to help coordinate local and Oklahoma City marches and rallies, as well as assist other districts in preparing for possible suspensions.