Posted: Mar 08, 2018 12:45 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2018 12:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was taken in for methamphetamine on Tuesday.

Mark Christopher Rice appeared in court on Wednesday for the count. According to an affidavit, an officer made a citizen contact with Rice as he was walking down the street. Dispatch advised that Rice has a municipal warrant.

As Rice was being arrested, he told the officer that he had a bag of meth in his pocket. Rice was correct, and a bag was found. Rice will appear in court next on April 11. Bond was set at $1,000.