Mar 08, 2018
Woman Shoplifts And Has Dangerous Substance
A Bartlesville woman was in Washington County Court on Wednesday with one new charge.
Kayla Diane Gerrish was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and entered into a plea of “Not Guilty.”
According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched to Wal-Mart where shoplifting was in progress. Gerrish was apprehended for shoplifting, but her new charge stems after she was transported for booking.
During that process, a small baggie containing a white crystal substance was found, and was later identified as amphetamine. Bond was set at $1,000 for Gerrish, and she will appear in court next on April 11.
