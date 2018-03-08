Posted: Mar 08, 2018 1:12 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2018 1:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Development Authority has taken action to begin a recruiting process to bring new business to the city.

In February, the authority approved a proposal from Whittaker Associates to start business recruitment prospecting for no more than $37,500. According to Jared Patton who gave the presentation of the proposal, this campaign will try to reach to any tied to the town.

Patton says the campaign is simply to just attract businesses to Bartlesville, and begin conversations with companies. Patton says this is a 12-week plan, and the hope is to be successful with this strategy so that after the plan is completed, the framework will remain and conversations with businesses will continue.