Posted: Mar 08, 2018 1:19 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2018 1:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Regional United Way is hosting a Donkey Doo Drop, a funny game of bingo with a prize of $250 up for grabs.

From noon-to-2 on April 28 at the Nowata County Barn, two donkeys will be at the event with each one in a pen. Each pen will have 100 squares marked on it, for a total of 200 chances to win. The first square in each pen to get a donkey doo on it wins $250. You can purchase a square for $20.

The event will have excitement for the whole family with animals, food, and vendor tables. Regent Bank will be selling hamburger and hot-dog meals for $5 each, with the proceeds benefiting the Bartlesville Regional United Way. Hats and T-shirts will also be for sale.

Those interested in renting a booth or placing a sign at the event can contact Campaign Manager Whitney Virden at whitney@bartlesvilleuw.org

The event is the first hosted in Nowata by the Bartlesville Regional United Way. You can purchase a square at bartlesvilleuw.org/donkeydoo