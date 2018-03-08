Posted: Mar 08, 2018 1:27 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2018 1:27 PM

Max Gross

A man trying to flee the scene of a domestic incident found himself at the Washington County Jail. Michael Miller stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing a slew of charges including domestic abuse by strangulation, driving under the influence, child endangerment and possession of marijuana among other charges.

According to an affidavit, an officer was responding to a domestic abuse call when he spotted a silver Toyota Camry leaving the area of the residence at a high rate of speed. The officer turned on his emergency lights and got behind the vehicle Miller was driving. Miller continued to speed away from the officer running a stop sign in the process.

Miller then pulled up to a residence on Osage Avenue a small female passenger ran out of the car to the residence. Miller exited the vehicle with his hands in his pockets as the officer had him at gunpoint. Miller reluctantly followed the orders to put his hands on his head after being prompted multiple times.

An assisting officer arrived and found a small baggie of marijuana on Miller’s person and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from him.

An eighteen-year-old and thirteen-year-old female then came out of the residence. The older of the two advised that she was the one who called the police. The younger female was in the car during the pursuit.

The older female, Miller’s daughter, claimed the two got into an argument over money and that he grabbed her by the throat and pinned her up against a wall for nearly 30 seconds. The officer did not observe any marks on the victim’s neck.

Miller was then transported to the Washington County Jail where he was given multiple DUI tests.

Miller saw his bond set saw his bond set at $20,000.