Posted: Mar 09, 2018 8:12 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2018 9:27 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

An update has been posted to the Nowata High Facebook page alerting parents to a lockdown situation at the high school on Friday morning. The update was posted at 9:15 AM.

"This morning a pistol magazine was found on the floor in the football weight room. The Nowata Police Department was notified and is on site. The weight room and all the bags inside were searched and nothing was found.We are currently on lock down at the HS and MS while we search lockers and bags just to be safe.

Please be aware that while we are on lockdown we cannot allow parents in the building at the HS or MS. Thank you for your understanding, our main concern is the safety of our students. We will post when the lock down has been lifted"

The first mention of a lock down came at around 8:30 on Friday morning. Nowata Public Schools said in the original post that it did not believe students were in "any imminent threat." And it also asked parents not to come to the middle school or high school.

A call to the Nowata Sheriff's office from KWON received no comment.