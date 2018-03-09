Posted: Mar 09, 2018 9:27 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2018 10:37 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata Police Department has completed a search of the High School and Middle School. Police have given school officials the all clear. No weapon was found and no threats have been made. The lock down was lifted at about 10:20 Friday morning and students resumed their normal schedule.

School officials posed on the school system's Facebook page that someone found a pistol magazine on the floor in the football weight room. The Nowata Police Department was notified. The weight room and all the bags inside were searched and nothing was found.