Posted: Mar 10, 2018 9:37 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2018 9:37 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata School Board will welcome Markesha Hill to the board Monday night. The agenda calls for board membes to hear a status report from the Nowata Classroom Teachers Association and to vote on a resolution of support for Nowata Teachers and staff to improve school funding and teaher pay in Oklahoma Public Schools.

Board members will take action on a contract with Jenkins and Kemper to provide an audit for the 2019 school year. A proposal for action on the 2019 school calendar is also on the agenda.

Monday night's Nowata School Board meeting is set for 6 o'clock at the high school commons.