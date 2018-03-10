News
Local News
Posted: Mar 10, 2018 9:37 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2018 9:37 AM
Nowata School Board will vote on School Funding Proposal
Charlie Taraboletti
The Nowata School Board will welcome Markesha Hill to the board Monday night. The agenda calls for board membes to hear a status report from the Nowata Classroom Teachers Association and to vote on a resolution of support for Nowata Teachers and staff to improve school funding and teaher pay in Oklahoma Public Schools.
Board members will take action on a contract with Jenkins and Kemper to provide an audit for the 2019 school year. A proposal for action on the 2019 school calendar is also on the agenda.
Monday night's Nowata School Board meeting is set for 6 o'clock at the high school commons.
« Back to News