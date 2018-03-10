Posted: Mar 10, 2018 12:00 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2018 10:29 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You have until the end of March to change your party affiliation in time for this year's primary and runoff electoins.

According to Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, state law prohibits change of party between April first and August 31st in even-numbered years.

Your application to change affiliation has to be post-marked by Saturday, March 31st in order for it to be processedd in time for the June Primary Election. If you submit your change in-person at the County Election Board, you should submit it by Friday, March 30th.

Each political party can nominate one candidate per office for the November General Election. If two or more candidates from the same party file for one office, the party nominee is selected at either the Primary or Runoff Primary Election.

Oklahoma has three recognized political parties in 2018: Republican, Democratic and Libertarian.

Applications to register to vote or to change political affiliation are available at the Washington County Election Board office, 420 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. Paperwork is also available at post offices; public libraries; state offices providing public assistance; and at most political party and candidate campaign offices.