Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Police Department will participate again in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National "Take Back Day" on April 28. The event allows residents to safely and legally dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at specific collection sites located throughout the city.

Last year, BPD officers collected more than 190 pounds of prescription drugs during the event, making Bartlesville second in the state, with only Tulsa collecting more.

Captain Rocky Bevard says the Police Department hopes to set up three collection sites in Bartlesville, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

However, site locations and other details will be finalized announced as the event draws near.