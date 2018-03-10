Posted: Mar 10, 2018 3:15 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2018 3:15 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A group representing Oklahoma state employees says they are considering joining the state's teachers in walking off the job if the Legislature doesn't give them a pay raise.

Oklahoma Public Employees Association director Sterling Zearley said Friday that state agency employees are considering a work stoppage because of low salaries and budget cuts.

Zearley's comments came one day after the Oklahoma Education Association, the state's largest teacher's organization, announced plans for a work stoppage April 2nd if lawmakers don't approve a $6,000 pay raise by April 1st.

OPEA has endorsed a measure calling for a $71 million state employee pay raise this year, but the legislation was not heard in a legislative committee and it isn't being considered.

Neither teachers nor state workers have received across-the-board pay raises since 2008.