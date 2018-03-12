Posted: Mar 12, 2018 9:13 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2018 9:13 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a short meeting on Monday morning.

The only new business item on the agenda was the hiring of a new janitor for the courthouse. Patrick Bersin was hired and will start March 14. His contract was approved by the board of commissioners.

During the announcements portion of the meeting sheriff Kenny Freeman announced that he has finished the first week of sheriff’s school. Freeman says that he will have one more week of sheriff’s training to go through.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting.