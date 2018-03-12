Posted: Mar 12, 2018 10:48 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2018 10:48 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning where they first approved a bid from J.E. Dirt Wurx for Bridge Number 141 Project.

The commissioners also made a note to change some wording on item C. The approved item is for an Oklahoma-Based Source Provider as opposed to a "Single-Source."

During the Commissioners Report, Commissioner Mike Bouvier says that he is working on reclaiming Road 3980 to work on the half-mile today, then clean some other roads up before his big Road 3000 project.

Commissioners Mitch Antle and Mike Dunlap both say they've received calls regarding potholes, and they are working on fixing them. Dunlap says that the heavy rain is what causes them, so they're trying to fix what they can, while they can.

All other items were approved in this meeting, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30 in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.