Ben Nicholas

With severe storm season around the corner, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is encouraging families to create a plan. A family may not be together when a disaster strikes so it is important to plan in advance. Know how to get to a safe place, how to contact one another, how to get back together, and what to do in different situations. During a disaster, roads are often blocked or closed and alternate routes must be used. Knowing multiple routes of travel in advance can save time and frustration when trying to reach loved ones.

OSDH also encourages families to have a basic, 72-hour emergency kit consisting of:

water

snacks

first-aid kit

flashlight

batteries

prescription medicine

important paperwork

Parents can help reduce the effect of disasters on children by adding a few simple kid-friendly supplies such as books, games, a favorite toy or comfort item and medical items such as infant/child fever reducer to the kit. Those with babies should consider a three-day supply of formula, diapers, antibacterial wipes, non-perishable baby food and seal-able plastic bags for soiled items.

OSDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer the additional following tips for families preparing for disasters:

Check with your mobile carrier for options on wireless emergency alerts being delivered to your cell phone or other device

Practice your plan by quizzing your children periodically, and conduct fire and other emergency drills

Check emergency supplies throughout the year to replace batteries, food and water as needed.

Plan alternate ways to charge communication and assistive technology devices if there is loss of power

Plan for medication requiring refrigeration

Severe storms are often followed by flash flooding. If an evacuation of a neighborhood is ordered, it is important to leave immediately. If possible, make arrangements to stay with a nearby friend or relative as hotels will be filled quickly. A disaster shelter may be used as a last resource. Remember that not all shelters allow pets, and plan to bring your own emergency supply kit.

Families may begin preparing for disasters by downloading, printing and completing a family plan by visiting ready.gov