Posted: Mar 12, 2018 1:33 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2018 1:33 PM

Ben Nicholas

Arvest Bank will host its annual “March Mania” on March 15 and 16.

From 11-2 p.m. at the Arvest at 4225 S.E. Adams, customers are encouraged to drop by and watch locally broadcast NCAA Tournament games on big-screen TVs supplied courtesy of Steve’s TV. Snacks will be served.

Customers also are encouraged to drop off monetary donations or food items to fight local hunger. All proceeds and items will go to Mary Martha Outreach.