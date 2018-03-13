Posted: Mar 13, 2018 1:32 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2018 1:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

Another new restaurant has opened in Bartlesville.

Chicken Express made it's debut as the second chicken based fast-food restaurant to open in 2018 in the city. The Texas based chicken chain opened on the East side of Highway 75 next to My Dentist.

Joining Chick-Fil-A and Panda Express, Chicken Express is another in a long line of both restaurants and new business coming to Bartlesville. You can enjoy their chicken selection from 10:30-to-10 every day.