Posted: Mar 14, 2018 12:30 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2018 12:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

Washington County Emergency Management reported that area fire departments respond to four fires yesterday.

According to their Facebook, one fire was an escape burn, one was mechanical, but two are suspicious. Washington County Emergency Management says that these fires spread rapidly, and were hard to control. With conditions only becoming more dry and windy today, WCEM asks that you do not burn.

Additionally, other ignition sources are dangerous at this time, including the throwing out of cigarettes and dragging of chains.