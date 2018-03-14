Posted: Mar 14, 2018 2:32 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2018 2:39 PM

Max Gross

A fire has been reported approximately four miles southeast of Caney, Kansas. The fire started in a field just west of 400 Road.

Firefighters from Tyro and Dearing are on the scene trying to control the blaze.

Dry conditions and high winds have caused many fires throughout the Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas areas this month. According to the National Weather Service, grassfire risks are very high in Montgomery County from today through Sunday.

Washington County Emergency Management has confirmed another fire near Graveyard Hill in Ocheleta.

WCEM says that these fires spread rapidly, and are hard to control. No burn bans have been issued by the State of Oklahoma. However, with conditions only becoming more dry and windy today, WCEM asks that you do not burn.