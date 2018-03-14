Posted: Mar 14, 2018 3:06 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2018 3:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

Attorney General Mike Hunter and Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh have announced inert gas inhalation will be the state’s primary method of execution once a protocol is developed and finalized.

The new method’s adoption comes as officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections cannot acquire the proper drugs required to perform executions by lethal injection.

According to the state law, if lethal injection is held unconstitutional or is unavailable, an execution shall be carried out by nitrogen hypoxia.

Attorney General Hunter says the new procedure is the best way for the state to move forward with executions and ensure justice is met for victims of heinous crimes, and Corrections Director Allbaugh says his agency is currently studying inert gas inhalation and is working to develop a protocol and procedure to carry out future executions.

According to the United States Air Force Flight Surgeon’s Guide, pilots who are exposed to high altitude tests breathe excessive amounts of inert gas experience fatigue, dizziness, headache, loss of breath and euphoria. Occasionally, there are no sensations leading up to the loss of conscious.

Other studies show, if oxygen does not displace the inert gas within just a few minutes, death occurs.