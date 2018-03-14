Posted: Mar 14, 2018 3:14 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2018 3:14 PM

Max Gross

A motor vehicle accident in a gas station parking lot led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Dallas Thompson stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing charges of driving under the influence and smuggling contraband into jail.

According to an affidavit, Thompson was turning into a parking spot when he struck a pedestrian, which knocked her back into her vehicle. The Pedestrian was injured as a result of the accident.

An officer made contact with Thompson after the accident and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his person. Thompson was observed with slurred speech, watery eyes and was seen stumbling around the parking lot after the incident.

Officers also found half of a Xanax pill and just over three grams of marijuana in Thompson’s possession.

The officer read Thompson a list of his rights after he was arrested. He responded with “Nah, I ain’t about that.”

Thompson saw his bond set at $30,000. He is scheduled to appear next in court on Thursday.

The State of Oklahoma may decide to add additional charges in this matter.