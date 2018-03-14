Posted: Mar 14, 2018 3:55 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2018 3:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

Lane closures are expected on Price Road on Friday to accommodate a road improvement project.

Crews will be on-site, taking pavement cores and shoulder borings between U.S. Highway 75 and Silver Lake Road to facilitate engineering design for the project.

Traffic will remain open during the work, which is expected to take just one day, but will be reduced to one lane at times.

The design phase of the project is targeted to wrap up in July, with construction to follow this fall.