Posted: Mar 15, 2018 7:20 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2018 7:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma State Senate failed to meet the 3-fourths vote required to raise taxes, a funding hike for schools, and more pay for state employees. State Senator, Julie Daniels of Bartlesville called in with her statement Thursday morning. Daniels says she voted for the measure

Daniels says vote was a compromise for her but she thought the hike in funding was worth it.

Daniels was not optimistic when asked about a compromise in the senate.