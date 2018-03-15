Posted: Mar 15, 2018 4:57 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2018 4:57 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Bartlesville will hold a special meeting on Monday to appoint several positions to different boards and groups across the city.

According to the agenda, the council will open positions on the Bartlesville Trust Authority, Park board, Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority, and the Street and Traffic Committee.

Several appointments are scheduled in the meeting as well to fill other boards and committiees. The meeting will take place at 7 o'clock the evening of Monday, March 19.

