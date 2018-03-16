Posted: Mar 16, 2018 1:06 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2018 1:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

City of Bartlesville Parks Department crews recently finished the installation of a new playground at the Price Fields Complex, located north of Tuxedo Boulevard near Silver Lake Road.

The playground is funded in part thanks to a grant provided by the Bartlesville Community Foundation.

The cost of the entire project was $23,000.

According to Community Development Director Lisa Beeman, the playground is strategically located near the restrooms and the planned site of a temporary concession facility, which is currently under installation nearby.

Work on the concession facility is expected to wrap up soon, according to Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson. The concession facility was donated to the City by Armstrong Bank.