Posted: Mar 18, 2018 2:33 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2018 2:33 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Communitywide Steering Committee will provide child care and nutrition to parents in the event teachers walk out and school is suspened beginning April 2nd.

The recommendations from the 25-member volunteer committee of community representatives and education advocates were distributed throughout Bartlesville schools and parent-teacher organizations.

The recommendations follow a three-tier approach. First that parents should stay home with their youngsters if their job allows for vacation days, sick days, work hour adjustments or other flexibilities. Neighborhood cooperatives could be formed to minimize time off for individual parents. Second, parents could arrange for child supervision. If their child is a member of a youth organization, church or club, parents/guardians are urged to contact that organization to see if it would provide services during suspension days. Third choice would be to allow youngsters to stay home depending on the youngster’s maturity or that of other family members.

For situations where none of the three options is feasible for parents, the steering committee is gathering information from churches, youth organizations and other local resources that will offer services during the suspension period. Schools plan to distribut a list of resources on Monday of next week.