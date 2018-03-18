Posted: Mar 18, 2018 2:41 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2018 2:41 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage County Board of Commissioners will hear funding requests from the June Tallgrass Music Festival, the May Bigheart Day Celebration, three tourism road shows, and on a balance due the Osage Casinos for a tourism forum. The board will also act on a courthouse security system and on an agreement with Skiatook Economic Development.

Monday morning's meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the Osage County Courthouse.