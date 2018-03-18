News
Osage County to Hear Funding Requests
Charlie Taraboletti
The Osage County Board of Commissioners will hear funding requests from the June Tallgrass Music Festival, the May Bigheart Day Celebration, three tourism road shows, and on a balance due the Osage Casinos for a tourism forum. The board will also act on a courthouse security system and on an agreement with Skiatook Economic Development.
Monday morning's meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the Osage County Courthouse.
