Posted: Mar 19, 2018 5:53 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2018 5:53 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners has a relatively short agenda for its Monday morning meeting. The board will take action on a lease/purchase agreement with Yellowhouse Machinery for a John Deere Motor Grader for District 3. Monday morning's meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administrative Center.