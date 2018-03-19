Posted: Mar 19, 2018 5:55 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2018 5:55 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Unsafe speed on a curve led to an early morning accident Sunday southwest of Wynona. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 19 year-old Michael Gregory Hopper of Wynona was preparing to negotiate a right-hand curve a mile north of County Road 5511 on County Road 5305, about 6 miles west and 1.7 miles south of Wynona.

Hopper was not injured. Hominy EMS transported his passenger, 21 year-old Craig Matthew Brown to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with head and internal injuries. 27 year-old Cassandra Hopper of Wynona, 23 year-old Alexis Raye Lewis of Barnsdall, and a 17 year-old female were not injured.

Hopper told the OHP he didn't know the curve was there and he was going too fast. His car left the roadway on the left then traveled about 45 feet and hit a ditch. The car continued another 36 feet and rolled half-way onto its top.